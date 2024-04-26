Termites and Mold Brought Down the Original Home, But Its Fireplace Still Stands

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.



Location: Chelmer, Australia

Architect: Arcke / @matt_arcke

Footprint: 3,615 square feet

Builder: Bluebird Design & Build

Landscape Design: Prandium Studio

Engineering: Northside Engineering

Photographer: Christopher Frederick Jones / @christopherfrederickjones

From the Architect: "The riverfront project was conceived as a cluster of intimate, permeable, fragmented forms gathered around the original brick fireplace which serves as a physical and metaphorical hearth and creates a soulful connection to both place and previous occupation. This has provided a crafted counterpoint to the more singular river view. Through a rich understanding of site, context, and considered siting, intriguing and inviting interstitial spaces have been created that harbor life in the form of landscaped courtyards and spaces for congregation. Places for work, life, rest, and play coexist within the nurtured landscape. The river, in all its moods, is omnipresent.

The house is both a place to live and work. The studio pavilion was designed for an artist and woodcarver who required a space that could facilitate creative practice and group workshops. A generous office space to work from home was also part of the clients’ brief. Both these forms are distinct but in dialogue with each other, simultaneously separate and shared. Their siting and shape define a funneled procession of entry from street that opens up to a gradual revealing of courtyard, house, and river.

The honest expression of form and materiality has been lovingly detailed and designed. All exposed timber is recycled hardwood, much of it salvaged from the original structure, regretfully demolished due to extensive flood and termite damage. The intent is that the hardwood will gray off in time, allowing the building to age gracefully and symbiotically, like the gray gum trees in the landscape. Other materials (including bricks and tile) were also repurposed from the original structure and stitched into the design of the new building both to reduce waste and also capture a spiritual embodiment of the previous structure and occupation.

The building touches the earth lightly. Large existing trees were retained and have informed the evolution of planning of both architecture, interior design, and landscape. Framed views and sight lines have been carefully considered to obscure less desirable aspects and engage with the river and shared landscapes beyond, whilst positively contributing to street and neighboring context. Complexities associated with a flood-prone site and associated planning constraints have also informed the articulation of new structures. Natural movement of water across the site was analyzed and defines new paths of movement and dry creek beds.

Landscape was an integral part of the overall design and is intended to be an extension of the architecture. We worked closely with a landscape designer to communicate the architectural intent and devise planting strategies that complement the significant gestures. The assemblage and selection of other plants have been designed to complement and reflect the subtle movements of water and wind. This sensual engagement with place is designed to facilitate connection, awareness, and a sense of well-being and calm."