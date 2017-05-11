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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/floors : rug

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
Flanked by triangular windows, the organic-shaped fireplace bears a striking resemblance to another hearth in a confirmed Cody home from the period. The couple replaced the aged floor-to-ceiling windows with more energy-efficient glazing by Monumental, while replicating the original wood stocks. The driftwood coffee table is vintage. A Berber carpet warms the concrete flooring.
The curved void sits above the living space, filtering light from a high window deep into the plan. "We often use skylights and voids to deal with the challenges of planning and less than ideal orientations," explains the firm.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
The vertical fins allow light and air to pass into the pavilion, while providing some protection from the elements.
The den has its own fireplace and outdoor access to a small terrace. The white cabinet on the right conceals a Murphy bed.
An overview of the living room.
The open living space features a 16-foot-tall tongue-and-groove ceiling, and it’s anchored by a bold stone fireplace.
“Suspended over the city, one is perpetually stunned by the setting...and the ever-changing light and shade of the natural landscape,” says the listing.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
The cozy living room pulls the outdoors in with its earthy palette and abundance of indoor greenery.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
A closer look at the den.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
The addition now forms a comfortable and fully functional new social heart for the home.
The family's favorite Kandinsky (shown above) served as inspiration for the interiors.
The strategy was to arrange the spaces in and around three sculptural masonry walls, creating nooks and reveals within the open plan of the addition. With spaces that could offer a place to sit and engage with family, or to withdraw and read a book by the garden window.
The architects created a new entrance for the home which leads directly into the new addition.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.