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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : console tables

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

An overview of the living room.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The home's design provide