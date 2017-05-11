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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/lighting : table

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
The living room features a double-sided gas fireplace, a pair of Jan Showers chairs, a 1stdibs coffee table, a custom Kush Rugs rug, and a Look Modern teak side table.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
A Knoll Parallel Bar Sofa, Lounge Chairs, and Coffee Table outfit the living room along with a Nessen Studios Torchiere Floor Lamp.
On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
Bright and airy, the living area is a large open-plan space designed for entertaining.
The living room area features recessed lighting and terrazzo flooring with brass filings.
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.