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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.