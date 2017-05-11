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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/lighting : recessed

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Walnut integrated refrigerator ans kitchen cabinets.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
Terrazzo flooring lines the foyer, which is flanked by storage (a trunk room on one side and a coat closet on the other).
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
The den has its own fireplace and outdoor access to a small terrace. The white cabinet on the right conceals a Murphy bed.
An overview of the living room.
The living space extends to an open dining area.
“Suspended over the city, one is perpetually stunned by the setting...and the ever-changing light and shade of the natural landscape,” says the listing.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
The floor plan is open and flexible.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
Located across the entrance, the cozy family room includes a mini bar and overlooks the outdoor patio and backyard with the relocated pool.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
The dark wood floors were replaced by light-colored terrazzo that gives the interiors a brighter feel.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
The home's design provide
A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.
Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.
Bright and airy, the living area is a large open-plan space designed for entertaining.
The living room area features recessed lighting and terrazzo flooring with brass filings.
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.