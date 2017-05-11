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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : sectional

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The soft, rounded sofa is the Valley Sofa in Green Peppercorn from the Australian line, Jardan.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The homeowners can now perch on a wraparound bench and look out to the backyard. The pendant lights in the corner are from Pop and Scott.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
A new wall of 10-foot-high triple-paneled sliding doors and windows allow ample natural light to brighten and warm the residence.
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
Located across the entrance, the cozy family room includes a mini bar and overlooks the outdoor patio and backyard with the relocated pool.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.
On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
An overview of the open-plan interior space.