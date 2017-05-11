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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
A sofa from Città sits in the light-filled living room.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.
Bright and airy, the living area is a large open-plan space designed for entertaining.
The living room area features recessed lighting and terrazzo flooring with brass filings.