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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living room features a double-sided gas fireplace, a pair of Jan Showers chairs, a 1stdibs coffee table, a custom Kush Rugs rug, and a Look Modern teak side table.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.