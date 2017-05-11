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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.