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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : bench

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
A Bertoia Bench in white oak supports the TV in the family room, while a 50th anniversary-edition Saarinen Tulip Table and Chairs provide a dark contrast to the cheery interiors. The vintage spun aluminum light fixture is also original to the house. Notice how the curtain, when open, can be neatly tucked into a nook beside the blue closets.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
The addition now forms a comfortable and fully functional new social heart for the home.
The clients were looking to create a calm and comfortable space to retreat within, with moments of privacy and seclusion within the open plan.
The strategy was to arrange the spaces in and around three sculptural masonry walls, creating nooks and reveals within the open plan of the addition. With spaces that could offer a place to sit and engage with family, or to withdraw and read a book by the garden window.