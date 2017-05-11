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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/lighting : accent

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
Oversized, full-height glass sliding doors provide easy access to the patio and a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The original terrazzo floors flow directly into the outdoors.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.