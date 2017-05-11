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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is another classic midcentury feature.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
A central fireplace is the focus of the living area.
Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.