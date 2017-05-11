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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : storage

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The newly built living room opens to the courtyard and connects the front and rear wings of the home. The floor is exposed concrete with a sustainable fly-ash mix.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The cozy living room pulls the outdoors in with its earthy palette and abundance of indoor greenery.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
Living room