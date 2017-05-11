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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/fireplace : corner

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.