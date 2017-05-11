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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : end tables

Living Room Terrazzo Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
An overview of the living room.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A concrete block wall extends beyond the floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a strong connection to the outdoors.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
The floor plan is open and flexible.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A Knoll Womb Chair is the perfect place to lounge off the living room. The homeowners replaced nine types of flooring—including linoleum and green shag carpeting—with terrazzo tiles and carpet in the bedrooms.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
A dividing wall separates the living room from the adjacent den.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.
Matilda Midnight Parlor
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
Bright and airy, the living area is a large open-plan space designed for entertaining.
The living room area features recessed lighting and terrazzo flooring with brass filings.
A series of sliding doors frame the exterior landscape and lead out to the patio.