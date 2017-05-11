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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/fireplace : hanging

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
Living room