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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The tongue-and-groove ceiling is another classic midcentury feature.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.