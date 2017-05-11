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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/fireplace : standard layout

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The sitting room features a central fireplace framed by marble and warm wood, a wall of glass, and the original terrazzo floors.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
Exposed metal bars are reminiscent of the structure's former garage bay.
The den has its own fireplace and outdoor access to a small terrace. The white cabinet on the right conceals a Murphy bed.
An overview of the living room.
The open living space features a 16-foot-tall tongue-and-groove ceiling, and it’s anchored by a bold stone fireplace.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
A dividing wall separates the living room from the adjacent den.
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
The living room area features recessed lighting and terrazzo flooring with brass filings.
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.