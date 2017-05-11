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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : chair

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
Flanked by triangular windows, the organic-shaped fireplace bears a striking resemblance to another hearth in a confirmed Cody home from the period. The couple replaced the aged floor-to-ceiling windows with more energy-efficient glazing by Monumental, while replicating the original wood stocks. The driftwood coffee table is vintage. A Berber carpet warms the concrete flooring.
Terrazzo flooring lines the foyer, which is flanked by storage (a trunk room on one side and a coat closet on the other).
The newly built living room opens to the courtyard and connects the front and rear wings of the home. The floor is exposed concrete with a sustainable fly-ash mix.
The view from the mezzanine bedroom to the double-height living area with poured terrazzo floors.
The living area is furnished with a Moroso Smock armchair by Patricia Urquiola from Hub Furniture, a Grazia & Co Ivy Coffee Table, and a Sky Modular Sofa from Jardan.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
The sitting room features a central fireplace framed by marble and warm wood, a wall of glass, and the original terrazzo floors.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
Oversized, full-height glass sliding doors provide easy access to the patio and a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The original terrazzo floors flow directly into the outdoors.
The vintage hanging fireplace is original to the home.
The expansive living space features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. The tall steel-framed ceiling adds to the midcentury charm.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
A Womb chair and ottoman by Eero Saarinen for Knoll are the main attraction in the media room.
The modern steel staircase adds a striking architectural element to the space and leads from the ground-floor living spaces to the bedrooms upstairs.
The light-filled living area is dressed with a Vipp Shelter lounge stol (available in Fall 2019), the Vipp Loft Sofa ($6,795), and a Vipp Floor Reading Lamp ($600).
The vertical fins allow light and air to pass into the pavilion, while providing some protection from the elements.
The den has its own fireplace and outdoor access to a small terrace. The white cabinet on the right conceals a Murphy bed.
An overview of the living room.
The living space extends to an open dining area.
The open living space features a 16-foot-tall tongue-and-groove ceiling, and it’s anchored by a bold stone fireplace.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The cozy living room pulls the outdoors in with its earthy palette and abundance of indoor greenery.
The living room features a double-sided gas fireplace, a pair of Jan Showers chairs, a 1stdibs coffee table, a custom Kush Rugs rug, and a Look Modern teak side table.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
Located across the entrance, the cozy family room includes a mini bar and overlooks the outdoor patio and backyard with the relocated pool.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
The bright and airy, open-plan layout includes the dining area, living area, and kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to the outdoor terrace and swimming pool.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
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