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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : bookcase

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
A sofa from Città sits in the light-filled living room.
The newly built living room opens to the courtyard and connects the front and rear wings of the home. The floor is exposed concrete with a sustainable fly-ash mix.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
The open-plan area is lined with custom plywood cabinets.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
The open-plan living room features a wall of glass with sliding doors that lead out to a pool.