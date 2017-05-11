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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/lighting : pendant

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
A sofa from Città sits in the light-filled living room.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
The soft, rounded sofa is the Valley Sofa in Green Peppercorn from the Australian line, Jardan.
The homeowners can now perch on a wraparound bench and look out to the backyard. The pendant lights in the corner are from Pop and Scott.
Since Josep and Encarna wanted to live on a single level, Tapias removed part of the mas’s second floor to create a double-height space. Pendants by Faro Barcelona hang near the balcony Mas. The ground floor, designed to be flexible, currently holds offices for the couple, a library, a living room, and a piano for their teenage daughter. The terrazzo floors are original to the house.
The modern steel staircase adds a striking architectural element to the space and leads from the ground-floor living spaces to the bedrooms upstairs.
An overview of the living room.
The open living space features a 16-foot-tall tongue-and-groove ceiling, and it’s anchored by a bold stone fireplace.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
Located across the entrance, the cozy family room includes a mini bar and overlooks the outdoor patio and backyard with the relocated pool.
The interior of the tasting room is outfitted with Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, North African rugs, Douglas fir siding, and a terrazzo floor.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
Massive glass doors slide open and connect the tasting room to the Napa landscape.
A closer look at the den.
An overview of the open-plan interior space.
Manca Studio hired skilled workers with experience in historical restoration to recover the cave dwellings and repurposes the chambers into comfortable and elegant public areas and four intimate and romantic suites.
Check-in features design-conscious updates, such as a Jerry Johnson sling rocker and chair and a wood bar sofa from Early Work.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.
Matilda Midnight Parlor
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