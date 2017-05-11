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All Photos/living/floors : terrazzo/furniture : shelves

Living Room Terrazzo Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
A closer look at the den.
On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.