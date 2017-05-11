Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/fireplace : corner

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
A corner fireplace faced in Ann Sacks concrete tiles anchors the living room. “There are LED lights behind the peeled back tiles,” Herrmann says. “There is an apparent human touch; each one is a little different.”
At the end of the interior is a small loft; the flue from the downstairs fireplace rises through it.
A wood-burning stove replaced the old fireplace. Its position in the corner allowed the living room to be reconfigured, creating more separation from the dining area.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
The main goal for the living room was to double the size. "The clients talked about it being the space where everyone congregated, where the adults could have conversations and kids could play without being on top of one another," says Fong. The tranquil hub is connected to the kitchen and dining room and visually separated via a three-sided fireplace.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
The curvature keeps the home cozy as it breaks up the open-concept main spaces. In the family room, there is a fluted concrete fireplace.
The simple living room features a wood-burning stove to keep the space cozy in colder months. The interior material palette was kept simple and practical. The ceilings and trims are pine, while doors are crafted from hemlock timber.
The white gallery walls and architectural ceilings were designed to beautifully display works of art in a museum-like setting.
Saksi's "Battle Of Harapouri
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
“Versus a flat ceiling or a flat roof, when you have that bolted ridge above you, it creates a completely other type of interior experience for the client, which we find people love, we love ourselves, and it is much more human,” says Klymson.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
Throughout the home, the floors were replaced with light hardwood to make the space feel more modern and open. Baer brought in a MBH Sectional in White Linen and a Hotel Collection metal-and-stone coffee table alongside the Sams International Atlas Woolen Rug. In this space, the Raskinds added a touch of Hollywood glamour with the red velvet midcentury chairs. They finished off the look by painting the original fireplace with Cover of Night by Dunn Edwards and added hexagonal tiles at the base.
The rooms showcase Scandinavian design with simple luxury.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
The angled fireplace is clad in Grove Brickworks field tile from Waterworks – laid vertically with no grout in between.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
Serenity and purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. A low-lying modern fireplace design in the living room brings warmth to the space.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
The living room encompasses white oakwood floors.
Sottsass designed much of the inside furniture, including the vintage Hawaiian Koa lounge chairs and Hyatt side tables.
Adrian designed the Basic coffee table.
Living room
A vertical garden decorates the far end of the dining room.
The cozy, birch plywood lined interior lets in views in all weather. The simple built-in ladder leads to a discreet hatch that opens for rooftop access.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
A concrete paneled wall includes a TV and electronic fireplace. L-shaped track lights mirror one another, with one above the living room coffee table and another over the kitchen island.
The entrance shows off the hillside. To the left is a guest room, followed by the staircase connecting the three floors. The living room, balcony, and kitchen are straight ahead.
A fireplace in the living lounge.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
SU11 Architecture+Design designed this Grand Street loft in New York with a sleek, minimalist corner fireplace with glass panels on two sides.
Living room
The midcentury chairs, sofa, and coffee table in the living room were purchased at Guff in the East End of Toronto, where the Loblaws live when they’re not at the cottage. The wood-burning stove is by Regency.
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.