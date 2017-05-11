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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/floors : concrete

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
A porthole from the kitchen to the entrance—which makes reference to the seaside location—allows guests to be seen and welcomed as they arrive.
A hanging orb fireplace and an insert of warm wood flooring help define the living room within the open floor plan.
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
The two yellow hanging pendants contrast with the light green and hint at the punches of yellow also found in the bathroom.
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
Living Room
The space also allows for traditionally "outdoor" items, like a child's bicycle, to be stored or even used inside.
"It is a place where the kids play and where neighbors can come over and have a chat," say the architects.
The new space truly reimagines what indoor and outdoor space really is.
In reimagining the traditional Japanese doma for contemporary living, the architects have retained the site's original topography and integrated the sloped terrain into the design of the home.
Living Room
Living Room
A study area on the mezzanine level overlooks the kitchen. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
The living area boasts nearly 10-foot-high ceilings that impart a feeling of airiness and spaciousness. Discreet, built-in storage in the floor at the top of the steps prevents clutter from accumulating.
Credit: http://www.csphoto.net