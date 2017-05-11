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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/floors : rug

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
A Marset Dipping Light pendant is suspended from the living room ceiling. It complements the collection of heirloom pieces, as well as the collection of stools including Kartell’s Pilastro, the Eames-designed Model A from Vitra, and Normann Copenhagen’s Bit. Nestled underneath the window is a Hungarian-made radiator from Betatherm.
Sarolta Hüttl taps into family history as she outfits her home with primary color, industrial accents, and cherished heirlooms.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The courtyard is enjoyed from multiple vantage points, including the main living spaces and an office on the main floor, as well as a second-floor hallway and bedrooms.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Two vintage Don Chadwich for Herman Miller chairs upholstered in Kvadrat sit in front of a walnut feature wall. The painting is by artist Kelly Zellers, whom Natalie has worked with extensively throughout her design career.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
In the living room, CH22 Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn and a vintage steamer lounge flank a custom marble coffee table. The Horse Fair, by Dutch painter Willem Carel Nakken, rests on the fireplace, and antique grain shovels lean nearby.
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
In the living room Daphne the dog keeps company with a Case Study Day Bed from Modernica, a LCM chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, and a painting by the Brooklyn artist Joyce Kim.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The contemporary wood panelling continues into the top-level lounge space, complementing the surrounding brick walls and oak hardwood flooring.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
On the top level, the interlocking oak panels lining the ceiling come together to create a delicate chandelier-like structure beneath one of the skylights.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
A music room was a must-have for the owners. “My wife plays piano an hour a day, and I like to play records,” the husband says. “The kids know this is mom and dad’s room.” The seating is by Blu Dot.
Berube introduced the owners to Jan Kath rugs when they couldn't find vintage carpets they liked. It was love at first sight. "I've been waiting my whole life to find these,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
At the end of the interior is a small loft; the flue from the downstairs fireplace rises through it.
In the upstairs living area, a NeoWall sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani faces an Ole Wanscher lounge chair and an Anya coffee table from Anthropologie.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Avoid unwanted surprises and dodge disappointment by following these six easy tips for buying furniture online.
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
The entire brownstone is furnished with custom and unique pieces selected by the Uli Wagner Design Lab team, including these artworks in the top-floor living space.
On the top floor, the dropped ceiling follows the shape of the exterior with a new layer of insulation. "This measure gave the living room a pleasant height, without needing to lift up the entire ceiling at unpredictable costs," says owner-designer Uli Wagner.
The third floor features a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the dining and living spaces and contains a bathroom and storage.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
The Forest House’s warm-toned living room looks out onto a verdant garden enclosure.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
A work by Victoria Fu and Matt Rich hangs across from a book-case by Louis in the family room. The sofa and ottomans are from Room &amp; Board, while the Drum pouf is by Softline and the rug is by West Elm.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Crisscrossing steel cables give the apartments’ vaulted ceilings extra structural support as well as aesthetic interest.
The Summer House in the Stockholm archipelago, designed by Kod Arkitekter, emphasizes a strong connection with the forested surroundings and exceptional sea views beyond. The architects achieved this by combining a Scandinavian cottage vernacular with a simplicity inspired by Japanese design.
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