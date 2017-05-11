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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/furniture : desk

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Thanks to its size, the living room could accommodate multiple new vignettes like this work area overlooking the Bosphorus Strait.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Foldable furniture helps save space in the small house.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
Douglas Fir floor boards are laid in a hexagonal pattern on the interior of the studio, where clay plaster walls lend warmth and texture. Skylights flood the space with plenty of sunlight.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The desk is a Greta Grossman Gubi 62-Series desk made from powder-coated steel, laminate, walnut, and lacquer. The floors are soaped Dinesen fir.
A porthole from the kitchen to the entrance—which makes reference to the seaside location—allows guests to be seen and welcomed as they arrive.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California
"The brick column works like a solar clock, and everything revolves it," says Pardo. "The modulations of light are reflected on it. Through the shadows you can know approximately what time of day it is, and also perceive the changes of the seasons."
A pullout desk is hidden underneath one of the shelves.
Across from the entrance door is the kitchen, which features a sink, small oven, hot water tank, fridge, and gas hobs.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
A look at the small sitting room with sliding doors to the exterior.
“With a single contribution of natural light -- the windowed facade facing street -- the apartment is designed to be 'turned' towards this light, with its glass rooms. Elements holding the old garage function were kept as witnesses and graphic structures of the apartment,” says Pelcé.
The concrete ceilings and beams from the original garage were retained.
Designed to adapt and expand with the changing needs and budget or its owner, Swallowtail’s structure, and floor plan allows for a flexible arrangement of furniture.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
Franson Wreland also designed the court-yard and a pair of 160-square-foot outbuildings—one is used as guest quarters and the other as storage space. While residents Julia and Fatima Olivero-Reinius chat outdoors, Chippie the dog approaches an Asplund desk and a chair by LucidiPevere.
Family room at third level. Laundry concealed behind panels at left