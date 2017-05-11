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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/furniture : console tables

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
The coffee table is from Anthropologie.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
Second Living Room through to Dining Room with Raked Ceiling, Pool & Outdoor Entertaining
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The white marble table that sits behind the sofa had a past life as the former kitchen countertop. The ceiling moldings are original.
The guest house, offering an additional 500 square feet of living space, features a large, open area that doubles as both a living room and bedroom.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Douglas fir floors and cedar wall and ceiling panelling create a warm atmosphere in the living room.
Living Room
The kitchen looks out onto a large dining area and family room. Built-in bookcases flank one side of the space, while the opposite end is capped by expansive windows looking out onto the patio and garden.
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The 1952 dwelling that Greg Hoffman and his wife, Kirsten Brady, bought in Portland, Oregon, had many virtues. It had history (the first owner was an inventor who made stereoscopic devices), it had a strong architectural pedigree (it was designed by respected local architect Roscoe Hemenway), and above all, it had views. But, of course, it also had its flaws: the ceilings were low, the interior was chopped into a warren of rooms, and the windows weren’t exactly abundant. "We wanted open plans, more transparency, less tiny rooms," says Greg, the VP of global brand innovation at Nike. With the aid of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson—the 50-year-old architecture firm that is best known for the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York City—the couple embarked on a project to enrich the landscaping, simplify the layout, and add a new top floor, all while amplifying the view with more glass. After a major renovation, the midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, took on a drastically new look.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
Throughout the home, thick molding encases the windows and walls. Neo-Renaissance details include fretwork screens, wreath and swag designs carved into the trim, as well as mantels with original mirrors above and other built-ins.
Throughout the home, large picture windows frame views of the greenery outside, including glimpses of a 150-year-old oak tree the couple worked hard to save.
Living/dining area
Front entry and living area.
The outside is brought in with double-height NLT (nail-laminated timber) ceilings and automated clerestory windows.
PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha
The living area—or “dance floor,” as the Womersley family called it—has an expansive feel, thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows.
Dark wood credenza in living room.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
“One of my favorite pieces we designed for the space is the reception desk,” says Thomas Gibbons, creative director at Bond Collective. “It’s upholstered in this beautiful, channeled deep-chocolate leather and topped with marble.” The space also houses custom chevrons and motifs, as well as light European oak floors.
Decorated by Puyana himself, the interior proudly puts Austin's eclecticism on display.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
These oversized leather pillows from Article are reversible, with cognac and leather sides. “When I want to warm up the tone of the room, I show off the leather, and when I want to cool down the vibe I use the alternative.”
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
The home has a state-of-the-art theater with surround sound—ideal for movie lovers or those in the film or television industry.
The tiny apartment is filled with clever space-saving solutions, including built-in storage and transforming furniture.
The lounge has clay plaster walls to create a simple and timeless feel.
The extra wide cabinet top is specifically designed to hold the cage. Underneath lies extra seating for when the full dining table is rolled out of the kitchen cabinet.
The lower level has enough space for a second living room.
The apartments feature the Scent to Sleep range by London-based fragrance company Neom. The fragrance is a blend of 19 essential oils—including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine—designed to help guests drift off.
Yoga mats and plants in the living room of the penthouse.
The dark blue walls and earthy fiber carpet were chosen for their ability to encourage unwinding.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The living room in the penthouse opens to a sunlit terrace.
Each of the three serviced apartments features restorative scents and colors that relax muscles, invoke calm, and mimic the moonlight. The spaces also include air-cleansing soporific plants that eliminate toxins, cutting-edge electronics designed to keep guests' body clocks operating naturally, and healing background harmonies to calm the autonomic nervous system.
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