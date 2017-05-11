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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
In the living room, CH22 Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn and a vintage steamer lounge flank a custom marble coffee table. The Horse Fair, by Dutch painter Willem Carel Nakken, rests on the fireplace, and antique grain shovels lean nearby.
A plastered fireplace column acts as a divider between the living spaces and the single bedroom.
The fireplace was kept as a nod to the old house, as “it was beautiful and didn't need a lot of work,” says Berg. It has the original brick with a micro cement surround.
An exposed ridge beam at the ceiling and sloping ceiling defines the living room in the open plan. The lights over the dining table are by Muuto.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
The Forest House’s warm-toned living room looks out onto a verdant garden enclosure.
Proportion and contrast allow for a fluid experience of space when moving through the home.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire width of the living room, illuminating the space with natural light. A sliding door provides access to the wraparound porch and pool in the backyard.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
Accordion doors open up all the way allowing indoor and outdoor spaces to flow seamlessly. Inside, the Andy Sofa by B&amp;B Italia and Capo longe chair by Neri &amp; Hu for De La Espada offers a space to cozy up to the Island Stone Temple Lava fireplace. An Imari rug by RH and vintage coffee table tie the room together.
This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.
Light wood flooring warms the interior. A Baccarat chandelier hanging over the dining table adds a bit of sparkling star quality.
The high-ceilinged living space is designed for comfortable entertaining and features light wood paneling, a marble-framed fireplace, and an elegant bar off to the side.
A simple palette of painted brick, white oak, concrete, and raw steel form a visual language that weaves old to new in Zen Light by Barrett Studio Architects.
Alpine Noir by Casework
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
The double height hearth divides the main living spaces from the private bedrooms.
In a renovated California home, the double-sided fireplace anchors the first floor as a transitional element between entry, kitchen, dining room, and living room pictured. The fireplace tile was a custom designed shape by the interior designers and was manufactured locally by Fireclay Tile. The integrated bookcase and mantle were made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
Originally built in the 1960s, this light-filled property underwent a complete program of renovation and extension. A modern fireplace was clad with natural stone to complement the oak ceiling.
Serenity and purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. A low-lying modern fireplace design in the living room brings warmth to the space.
A husband-and-wife design team revived a 1940s home in East Los Angeles's Mt. Washington area for a single man. Bearing few tell-tale signs of bachelorhood, aside from a photography and music studio in the garage, the renovation retained the home's dual fireplaces and added an array of modern tiles. A transformed modern fireplace surrounded by Japanese tile flanks a custom banquette table in the dining/kitchen area.
The living room and dining room were originally separated by a central fireplace, which interior designer Nicole Hollis removed to create this great room. She installed a modern, custom eight-foot-long open gas fireplace in the living room, equipped with sensors that automatically turn it off when someone gets too near to the flames.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
The crisp white walls contrast beautifully with the warm wooden floors throughout.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
The L-shaped house has two perpendicular wings: one that contains the common areas, and another that contains the bedrooms.
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The chimney is clad in stone, with a fireplace on each floor, and can be seen through the large skylight in this living space.
Fireplace
Main living room view.
Family Room
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