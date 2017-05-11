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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With a budget of £10,400 (approximately $13,000), Intervention Architecture transformed a tiny apartment into a minimalist studio. The firm worked with a cabinetmaker to design a custom unit and centerpiece for the space.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
The abundance of natural light drifting in from above is enhanced in the first-floor communal areas, where the architects integrated an 11-foot-long, floor-to-ceiling window wall along the full length of the house.
At the bottom of the 34-foot light well sits an airy, open stage, which is a beloved spot for the family of musicians. “While the stage easily acts as a place for performance—from hosting a jam session to children’s impromptu concerts, it can also double as a seating area for the living room,” notes co-founder of Acre Architects Stephen Kopp. “We were part of a lecture that the client gave from the living room, and it really felt like an intimate fireside chat.”
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
round room
White shelving blends in seamlessly with the crisp, white walls.
A built-in bench by the window is a cozy perch for Tyler. The herringbone flooring looks like wood but is actually man-made.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
Multi-Function Space: The sitting area sofa converts into a fold-down bed when guests arrive, and the round dining table is perfect for a meal as well as for hosting business meetings. The custom coffee table is topped with a live-edge slab of northwest fir, and has a cool geometric metal base, with casters for easy moving when the bed needs to fold down.
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves
Living room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Parlour level Living Room: restored existing woodwork bringing it back to life
Living room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design