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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/floors : slate

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
View of Living Room