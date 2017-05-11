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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/lighting : table

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
Tucked in a historic neighborhood in Barcelona are cloisters dating back to the 19th century amid a large courtyard and small gazebo by Antoni Gaudí. For the last 20 years, the space housed a fabrics warehouse before becoming a residence. The original architectural and structural elements of value were restored and rehabilitated. A number of facets were left exposed including hand-carved stone details, horizontal belt courses, columns, and imposts for the vaults. The interiors were defined by a minimalist, Nordic style with contemporary nods in furnishings.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
A new trapezoid window follows the angle of the roof, and large new sliding doors connect to the deck, allowing the once dark and cramped living room to feel open and inviting.
In the cabinet window, a JWDA Concrete Lamp, a ceramic Fornasetti candle and two hourglasses by Hay.
Living Room
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
A lens-like window, whose steel frame juts out toward the courtyard, has a built-in beech plywood seat for admiring New Forest National Park. The chair is vintage.
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
The previous lean-to addition was kept, and the asbestos was carefully removed. “The original walls are smooth plaster with detail above the picture rail datum, in the cornices, and on the ceilings. The new work references this but flips it,” says Bokey-Grant. “The walls have a subtle texture up to a datum, and the smooth ‘hat’ above helps the spaces feel taller than they are.”
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
The desk is a Greta Grossman Gubi 62-Series desk made from powder-coated steel, laminate, walnut, and lacquer. The floors are soaped Dinesen fir.
In contrast to the dark exterior, the interior of the main residence is dressed in a stark shade of white, complementing the original hardwoods lining the floor throughout. Various sized windows line the walls, inviting an abundance of natural light inside.
In the living room, oval-framed, oak wood display shelves and low-lying cabinetry match the large storage cabinet at the entrance. A Holden sofa by Verzelloni sits adjacent to Alison lounge chairs by Flexform. The table lamp is by Marset, and the reading lamp is by Vibia.
Another angle of the living room.
The living room includes a vintage George Nelson sling sofa and concrete stools by CB2.
The bright yellow skylight was deliberately placed closest to the living spaces in the house, as the color signifies Venus and activity.
The Country French style is more apparent in the family room, which features a cathedral ceiling strapped with wooden beams. Natural light seeps into the space from large windows and doors along both sides of the room, as well as dormer windows along the ceiling.
"The first time we flipped a switch and a light came on, Molly and I marveled. It was mind-blowing,
The couple approached Darren Bray of Lymington-based PAD Studio with a proposal to consolidate and weatherproof the building, while at the same time preserving its original brickwork. "We had in mind a new entrance that would make a good, strong impression," says owner Sheryl Wilson. Architect Darren Bray peeled back the layers of the previous owners' decor to allow the brickwork to breathe.
Large bay windows fill the interior with daylight.
An elegant sitting room lies just off the entryway.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
“One of my favorite pieces we designed for the space is the reception desk,” says Thomas Gibbons, creative director at Bond Collective. “It’s upholstered in this beautiful, channeled deep-chocolate leather and topped with marble.” The space also houses custom chevrons and motifs, as well as light European oak floors.
In her interior design work, Marie Burgos seeks to pair straight lines with curves, and hard surfaces, such as wood or glass, with plush ones such as rugs and upholstery. These factors need to be complemented by a great lighting scheme for optimum effect.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
Artwork by Bruno Dunley.
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
The lower level has enough space for a second living room.
The apartments feature the Scent to Sleep range by London-based fragrance company Neom. The fragrance is a blend of 19 essential oils—including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine—designed to help guests drift off.
Yoga mats and plants in the living room of the penthouse.
The dark blue walls and earthy fiber carpet were chosen for their ability to encourage unwinding.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The living room in the penthouse opens to a sunlit terrace.
Each of the three serviced apartments features restorative scents and colors that relax muscles, invoke calm, and mimic the moonlight. The spaces also include air-cleansing soporific plants that eliminate toxins, cutting-edge electronics designed to keep guests' body clocks operating naturally, and healing background harmonies to calm the autonomic nervous system.
The apartments are all fitted with opulent blackout blinds, sound absorbing curtains, and soft lighting to create a calming ambience that relaxes the brain and body.
The Cuckooz team even curated a playlist of calming cello music to play throughout the apartments. The range of the instrument is identical to that of the human voice, and cello music has been proven to reduce stress levels.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
The living area is layered with prints and textures—including a bespoke sofa print inspired by a Dutch masterpiece from the Rijksmuseum. The herringbone rug, side table, and Matter Lamp are from Schoolhouse. The ottoman is from Pottery Barn Kids.
Alpine Noir by Casework
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