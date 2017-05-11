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All Photos/living/floors : light hardwood/floors : carpet

Living Room Light Hardwood Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
A 1923 building in Szczecin, Poland, was not in good condition when Loft Kolasiński was tasked with revamping it. Now, it is defined by fluid spaces, natural oak furniture, and clay plaster walls and ceiling joists. Sliding doors with an openwork pattern, a curved staircase, and original tiles all add warmth.
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
"We’ve developed a great working relationship where we understand and respect what each brings to a project. Bear understands the architectural intent and interprets it skillfully and successfully. This not only enhances the finished building, it ensures a seamless process along the way," says Bornas.
Matali Crasset’s Lanterne suspension fixture in the spruce-paneled stairwell was originally created for a French cathedral.
The living area features a custom-made sectional with a tinted-larch frame set alongside a vintage John Dickinson side table; the yak sculpture is by Gunnar Nylund.