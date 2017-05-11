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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
The walkout basement's southern exposure provides direct access to the garden, blurring boundaries between indoor and outdoor living while maintaining the apartment's legal independence from the main house.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
"We couldn't put installation where we wanted to expose the joists, so we had to put it on the roof. That actually helped with waterproofing—the original roof was likely our biggest challenge,
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
An exposed steel beam and column—painted in cheerful Benjamin Moore Pumpkin Patch—celebrates the structural intervention needed to open up the space. An Oblure Arch pendant in blue anchors the dining area.
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
The untreated timber lining is locally sourced and left unpainted, making the house fully breathable. “There’s no paint, no tiling, no plaster,” says Lev. “The interior is just natural wood finished with Danish oil on the floor and touch surfaces.” Not only does this mean the house is breathable, but it’s an approach that Lev claims has cured his asthma.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The bricks provide a semi-outdoor feel in the common spaces; most of the potted plants are placed in this part of the house as the morning sunlight is less harsh for them to grow.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast nook features original clay tiles and vintage Mart Stam chairs Josie sourced in Berlin. The table was custom designed by Josie and built by Skye Chamberlain. Josie found the painting on ebay; it is signed <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Danièle de Courval.</span>
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
The renovation updated a pair of staircases—one to the basement, one to the upper level—from their steep, unsafe angle to one that is now up to code. In the dining room, the pendant by Hans-Agne Jakobsson is from Karoline’s family cabin in Germany.
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
Chester and Chloe opted for practical vinyl upholstery in the dining nook.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
A built-in bench provides seating for the 10-foot-long dining table, which Lanigan found at a store in Berkley that was going out of business. “It almost feels like it grows out of the floor,” says Lanigan. (The fireplace tile here is original.)
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Architect Sarah Jacoby uncovers the beauty in a timeworn home with moody interiors, a bevy of built-ins, and an unusual bedroom sink.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
When it’s a bit cooler and the windows can be opened, the home's orientation encourages excellent air circulation. In the summer off-season, when temperatures consistently reach 115 degrees, the home’s windows and doors are covered with insulating material to keep interior temperature as low as possible. To further maximize efficiency, the team upgraded the existing HVAC.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
The lower level contains a dining area, kitchenette, and single bedroom. The double-height space feels like an atrium upon entry, with a sculptural Noguchi light fixture drawing the eye upwards and a vintage dining table by Adam Martini grounding the room.
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