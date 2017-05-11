All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : concrete

242 Dining Room Pendant Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The long kitchen table, which can comfortably sit eight, has been handcrafted from salvaged cedar. Birch and chalkboard barn doors effortlessly hide any unwanted clutter.
Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
Strategically placed vertical windows behind the built-in banquette usher in ample natural light to illuminate the central dining area.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
A timber and glass canopy provides protection without diminishing views.
An original built-in dining table and chairs that Wright designed specifically for the house divide the living space from the angular galley kitchen.
The dining room features pendant lighting, a slatted wood divider, and midcentury art selected by the homeowner. The divider encloses the space while allowing light and air to pass through.
The breezy common areas capture breathtaking views of the countryside.
In the dining room and loft space, the original brick wall has been left exposed and raw.
Dining room
Dining room
Stairs from kitchen
When a maple tree had to be cut down on the property in order to let in more light to the building, the wood was repurposed for the dining room table, stair tread, and kitchen island. The chairs are from The Bay.
The hanging pendant in the dining room of 1330 Brook Street House is an original Louis Paulsen fixture, crafted in Denmark and purchased by Studio 804 for reuse in the project.
Emphasizing the interior's verticality and curves are the timber walls and screens that enhance spatial flow and light.
The kitchen and dining area have generously sized windows and a sliding glass door, allowing for a physical and visual connection to the outdoors.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
Marble slabs adorn the wall, and bespoke lighting illuminates the table in the dining room.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Wood cabinetry links the dining area to the kitchen, and the sliding glass doors provide a view to the oak trees on the site.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
GG-loop also spearheaded the interior design, which features pieces from Tuttobene, Rafa Kids, Pastoe, Linteloo, and Leolux.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
Campo Loft blends true Ibizan style with modern furnishings and fixtures. It is a compelling collaboration of interior design, architecture, and specially curated furnishings and decor.
The glass walls and high ceiling give the residents the sensation of living outdoors.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Melt wall lights are mounted above tables by Testi.
The floating staircase and open-plan interiors add to the home's contemporary feel.
Throughout the home, spaces are defined by changes in ceiling height or floor level—like the battens above the dining table, and the steps down from the hallway to the living and dining area.
Moxy Osaka Honmachi in Osaka, Japan
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.
The ribbed Smart Slab ceiling combines the structural strength of concrete with the flexibility of 3D printing—and it’s less than half the weight of a conventional concrete slab.
After a tragic accident left one of his sons unable to walk and in a wheelchair, Ed Slattery wanted to create a sustainable and accessible home that didn't feeling like a hospital. Universal design features like drop-down mechanisms for the kitchen counters, a cooktop from Freedom Lift Systems, and smooth, barrier-free polished concrete floor make the space accessible, while warm materials like wood keep it feeling homey.
The dining table was salvaged from a "bring out your rubbish" pile, sanded, and oiled.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
Double-glazed windows open the home up to the permaculture garden outside and northern sunlight. The kitchen is visible from nearly every room in the home.
The dining room sits where the old sunroom was, and preserves the spirit of the bright and sunny space. A Spokes 2 pendant by Foscarini hangs above the dining table and bench, and graphic wall art by Venezuelan artist Raul Cardozo boldly accents the space.
The dining area features Captain chairs and a Bistro table from Bend Goods.
Lights Arrows by Apparatus in aged brass and black python, table and benches are custom made from a very rare and heavy reclaimed oak. Vintage brass candlesticks sourced from an auction and black candles by Cire Trudon. Benches are lined with Icelandic sheepskin throws.
A dining table by Jardan Melbourne.
The living room features vintage Greta Jalk Danish armchairs.
A communal dining area in the kitchen.
BURSA Hotel's Beliy Shum restaurant.
Yellow corrugated metal walls with grand glazed openings provide a bold space for dining in the trees.
IF House - Photo 04
12345

The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.