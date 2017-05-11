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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : concrete

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
The walkout basement's southern exposure provides direct access to the garden, blurring boundaries between indoor and outdoor living while maintaining the apartment's legal independence from the main house.
Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
Chester and Chloe opted for practical vinyl upholstery in the dining nook.
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
Made of stainless steel and TEKA hardwood, a Curzon dining table by Modloft is surrounded by a quartet of Victoria Ghost dining chairs by Philippe Starck for Kartell. A striped Missy pendant light by Filipe Lisboa hangs overhead. Four Chill White media consoles from CB2 line the western wall.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Albert Mo, cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT, designed the long, low-slung Bellows House to be built top-to-bottom with concrete masonry blocks. The south end of the residence is U-shaped and encircles a private courtyard. The communal living spaces open to a north-facing garden where the family gathers and entertains.
Set near the kitchen, the sun-kissed dining area caters to seamless entertaining and features an expansive wooden table that can easily accommodate eight guests.
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
An outdoor dining area is offered some privacy by a pergola, intended to one day support vines.
MASA Architects also designed the large kitchen island made from infinity quartzite, which was honed and oiled by the Netherlands–based natural stone supplier Vasto Natuursteen.
The tempered glass and mirrors reflect light that enters the loft from the large industrial windows.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Home Renovation Tip: Determine Splurge-Worthy Items Upfront
A door to one side of the kitchen leads to a small outdoor patio with space for grilling and outdoor dining. This space has a visual connection to the dining area thanks to a narrow floor-to-ceiling window that frames a portion of the ivy-covered wire mesh fence that surrounds the yards.
The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
An Egg Collective dining table and vintage chairs sit under lighting by Lindsey Adelman. The walls echo the shou sugi ban siding of the exterior.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
In the dining area, the barn’s structure is visible through both a skylight and a glass wall with a sliding door.
The homeowner brought his own excellent taste to the project and picked out key furniture pieces that fit the home’s modern vibe, and add a small hit of color.
Heid kept the interiors largely raw, which left Lara, Doug, and their interior designer friend, Elaine O’Dwyer, to fill in the blanks with a mix of modern furnishings and family treasures.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The kitchen island table is custom, weathered with chains and hammers for a rustic look.
“Moments of finer-scale timber detailing are carried through the design, providing a sense of craftsmanship for the builder and furniture maker clients,” note the architects.
The custom kitchen cabinetry and table are made from Douglas fir. The Elefy dining chairs are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and a Tine K Home pendant lamp hangs above. Polished concrete floors run throughout the space.
“It’s a human-scaled house. It’s not intimidating or fussy. It feels good,” explains architect Solomon Berg.
Where they could reuse original fittings and fixtures, they did, painting Bakelite handles and repurposing industrial, warehouse-style pendants found on-site. “We used whatever we could, and didn’t throw things out. Even the front door that was being thrown out by the neighbor next door (who was also renovating), Rose saved.” says Szczerbicki.
The passively designed house doesn’t have any heating or cooling mechanical elements; the slab floor collects heat that radiates through the space. Windows are oriented for maximum winter sun, with external eves blocking the heat come summertime.
A flourishing garden grows inside this glass-roofed Victorian home in Melbourne. The skylight creates a sunny space to dine while warm wood tones accentuate this nature-inspired abode.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
The circular wall sconce is a nod to Ahumada’s Mexican heritage. It’s made from a $2 comal—a type of cookware that is traditionally used to prepare tortillas. “We bought four of them, and they turned out amazing using an LED strip and a cake plate," Thomas says.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
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