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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/lighting : floor

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
Adding wood floors to the home proved to be a challenge, both in terms of approval and execution. Since the flat is located in a historic mansion block, the license to alter it was very strict. Once approved, floating oak parquet floors were installed above a high-performance acoustic system to offer sound insulation for the neighbor below. The open dining room exemplifies the clients’ wish for a “fun yet minimalist” home. A copper Habitat pendant lamp hangs above a solid oak dining table fabricated by INTERIOR-iD. A whimsical mustard sofa pops against the blue Tabu veneer wall.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
The design is inspired by the crafts of fishing and boating. In fact, the bar’s bottle display acts as a nod to lobster cages, while the lanterns draw inspiration from old-school, hand-blown fish floaters. The cobalt color found throughout the space takes cues from the Mediterranean Sea’s deep blue hue, and the banquettes are a riff on the Star Ferry’s seating as they flip from one side to the other.
This pendant light fixture is from Lambert & Fils.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
Next to the living lounge is a large dinning area that leads out to a balcony.
The open-plan living and dining area features a bright, expansive sense of space thanks to the wall of windows and the spectacular surrounding views.
A monumental German climate map enlivens the dining area, which also sports CH 23 & CH 30 chairs by Hans Wegner.
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.
In the dining room, there’s a Poul Henningsen pendant, a Hans Wegner table, and Ward Bennett Landmark chairs.
The dining area has views of the sea and opens to the interior courtyard, giving it a unique sense of access to the surrounding nature.
Sean Connopolly at Dubai Opera
A wood framed banquette frames the dining space. Herman Miller Eames Shell Chairs and Alvar Aalto Pendants decorate the eating area.
Dining room
The designers handmade the custom table with meticulous attention to detail. After intentionally matching wood grains to ensure a smooth transition between pieces, the table was fitted into the kitchen island to transition the kitchen into the living area. The dining chairs and lounger are Eames for Herman Miller.