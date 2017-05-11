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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : linoleum

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The quaint eating area located off the kitchen has direct access to a serene lower-level patio.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
The American Son dining room.