Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
“We had a lot of conversations about how to adapt the character of the building, as well as how to open up the house to the garden,” says Techentin. An oil painting by Chris hangs in the dining room. Other works by the couple and artist friends are displayed throughout the house. The kitchen table and chairs are from IKEA.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A Krusning pendant from IKEA hangs above a hand-carved table in designer Nolan Beck- Rivera’s Cleveland apartment. The rug is from World Market and the striped vase is from Hay.
The dining room is surrounded by windows to take in the ocean views.
Shelf
Dinner table
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The owners asked to keep their magenta chairs, which Hope-Kennedy paired with a midcentury dining table.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
De La Espada Solo dining chairs by Neri & Hu surround a table that was custom-built in Shanghai for the owners.
Drenched in light, a corner breakfast nook offers a relatively more casual setting for dining.
A private, key-lock elevator will transport you up 29 floors to the two-floor residence known as Penthouse 31. From there, large opaque glass front doors with striking wrought-iron detail lead inside to a spacious great room featuring 12' ceilings and jaw-dropping skyline views.
An indoor/outdoor swimming pool flows into the living space and grand, floor-to-ceiling windows lead onto a large, semi-covered terrace with stunning views of the Atlas Mountains.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
To the right of the main entrance is a formal dining room, which features built-in bookcases and broad panel wood flooring. The floors, which run throughout the rest of the home, were salvaged and refinished on site.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
Countertops and cabinets form a buffet area in the dining room, extending seamlessly from the kitchen. As in the living room, a matching Series 600 Sliding Glass Door opens to the deck.
The restaurant at August is run by renowned Chef Nick Bril of neighboring restaurant The Jane, and offers an internationally inspired menu with locally sourced produce and ingredients.
Author and French designer Daniel Rozensztroch's industrial loft was a 17th-century manufacturing plant in the Marais, a historic district that abuts the Bastille. A row of vintage iron cabinets, mostly recovered from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, separate the kitchen from the dining area. The Gervasoni table was designed by close friend Paola Navone. Architect Dominique Perrault and designer Gaëlle Lauriot-Prévost are responsible for the the tubular pendants over the dining table, which resemble old subway lamps.
Colonnades of French doors line the dining room, fostering another harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
Reminiscent of Diane Keaton's inky abode, Conklin's moody dining room is furnished with Herman Miller chairs, IKEA pendant lights, and a Target bench.
In the new dining room, the firm surrounded a table commissioned from Ross Didier with Half Hurdle chairs in white and oak from Doweljones. An Ora pendant from Ross Gardam hangs above the table.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room stands in stark contrast to the light-filled kitchen.
The hotel's cafe.
Be sure to look at multiple neighborhoods, and be willing to rework your "must haves" in order to move into a new home.
Large windows create a light-filled interior.
A peek at the dining bar.
Bright interiors are thanks to high ceilings and ample glazing.
For the dining area, Nicolas restored century-old Tyrolean chairs that he found at a Santiago flea market.
The light-filled dining area.
The open kitchen leads to the wraparound deck.
The dining nook sits right off the living room and also embraces striking views.
The great room offers direct access to the wide veranda and extensive use of wood combined with the ample glazing brings the outdoors in.
Cal and Macy enjoy a snack from Mom at the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab table sourced from Arborica in Marshall, California. The wood came from a tree that fell into a Palo Alto, California, street. A trio of Tom Dixon Beat Lamps provide the perfect counterpoint to a slew of black plastic Eames shell chairs from Herman Miller.
An internal mezzanine makes an ideal sleeping space.
12