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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : terra cotta tile

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The floor in the dining room—which extends out to the entrance courtyard—is made of recycled terra-cotta roof tiles sourced by Gather & Co. and laid in a herringbone pattern. The dining room features a Butterworth table by Lowe Furniture and Mathilda chairs by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
Arched entryways bring to mind the cave homes in Oia, Greece.
In the kitchen, a built-in open pantry is a storage-saving design feature.
Tile floors with a radiant heating system make for a cozy interior climate. The bonus room can be screened off for privacy with a collapsible built-in room divider.