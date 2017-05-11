Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/lighting : wall

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
“We’re either cooking, sitting around the bar at the island, or at the table in the living area by the fire. It’s all very, very snug,” says Onur.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
About a Stool barstools by Hay line the 20-foot counter that is faced with tile from Ames Tile & Stone. "It had been discontinued, so we got a great price and bought all the remaining inventory," Walker says. Volumes pendants by ANDlight in Vancouver hang above it. Local craftsman Roland Benesocky at Generation Fine Woodwork made the cabinetry behind the bar.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
The table and chairs are pieces that the client had from before. A HAT pendant light from Luke Mills hangs over the table. The dining nook is lined with custom storage created by Carter Williamson that includes a curved cutaway to echo the round table and allow for comfortable movement. The backsplash and the countertop are both cut from elegant Cararra marble slabs.
Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
Responsive sliding shade awnings shield the interior from too much sun. In seconds, the shades can be remotely closed to provide almost 100% protection from UV rays.
The living area completely opens up to the exterior, dissolving the boundary between inside and outside. The stone flooring in the living area is from Eco Outdoor.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
The TV room is located above the eat-in kitchen, which connects to a large outdoor patio on the southwest side.
Dining Room
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Meals area
“We played with the ceiling forms to create spaces within the overall space, while soft natural light is introduced into the depths of the home with skylights,” says Lisa Breeze. The dining room of Coburg House takes advantage of this to stunning effect.
A Crate and Barrel planter adds a bit of nature to the dining room. Simon sourced custom-made curtains and hand-poked ceramic sconces—which were a great find at approximately $200 from Iris Lighting Studio in Israel via Etsy.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room.
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
Highly customized planter shelving and two-seater booths ground this wall in the cafe.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
A map of Central London currently adorns the new dining and kitchen extension.
12