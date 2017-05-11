All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/lighting : wall

74 Dining Room Pendant Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
Highly customized planter shelving and two-seater booths ground this wall in the cafe.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
A map of Central London currently adorns the new dining and kitchen extension.
Revolver stools by HAY complement the home's colorful interior.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
Behind the library wall, and beyond the switchback staircase is a kitchen and dining area that opens out to a streamlined courtyard with herringbone brickwork floor.
“All spaces, both internal and external, were restored and designed to accommodate all the new features of the hotel with harmony and comfort,” says Marina.
The architects regularized the asymmetry of the longitudinal walls with two lateral, built-in benches that accommodate the spatial discrepancies with their extensions.
The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.
Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.
A screen of wooden posts marks the entrance and continues from the exterior to the interior.
In the dining area, Mantis chairs by Les Ateliers Courbet and a banquette upholstered in Holly Hunt fabric surround a live-edge maple table by Camilla House. The custom pendant is by Lambert &amp; Fils and the Pivot sconces are by Apparatus.
Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
The space offers several nooks for quiet moments.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
Between the two big windows, the golden
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
The bright, open, contemporary kitchen.
Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa &amp; Cole, Barcelona-based creators and editors who designed the industrial lighting throughout the space.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
12

The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.