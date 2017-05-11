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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/furniture : stools

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
About a Stool barstools by Hay line the 20-foot counter that is faced with tile from Ames Tile & Stone. "It had been discontinued, so we got a great price and bought all the remaining inventory," Walker says. Volumes pendants by ANDlight in Vancouver hang above it. Local craftsman Roland Benesocky at Generation Fine Woodwork made the cabinetry behind the bar.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
Heid kept the interiors largely raw, which left Lara, Doug, and their interior designer friend, Elaine O’Dwyer, to fill in the blanks with a mix of modern furnishings and family treasures.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
The frame of an enormous 1950s Christmas bell decoration was transformed into a chandelier. “This project wasn’t about finding off-the-shelf fixtures,” says architect Michael Poris. “It’s about working with the client’s aesthetic.”
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The vintage 1940s whale sculpture located right below the vaulted ceiling was a travel souvenir.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
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The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
To create a strong connection between the home and the spacious rear garden, the couple emphasized spaces at the rear of the home and added full-height sliding pocket doors for unobstructed views of the garden.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
In the kitchen, a built-in open pantry is a storage-saving design feature.
Newly restored hardwood floors and wooden trim run throughout the space, adding a warmth to the traditional industrial loft style. Bright upholstered chairs add a colorful touch, complementing the lush greenery throughout the space.
The home’s compact form and modest amounts of glazing add to its overall eco-friendliness. The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The pitched ceiling soars to nearly 15 feet high, "giving a grand sense of scale and volume," says Dunin. The effect is underscored by triangular skylights that brighten up the dining space, which holds a table by Jardan and the chairs by FeelGood Designs.
The interior of the extension features finishes in muted colors and has been designed to bounce as much light around the space as possible.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Malibu Farm is an indoor/outdoor space that features sustainably-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine. Bright and airy, it is the Los Cabos outpost of Chef Helene Henderson’s Malibu restaurant.
A subdued color palette is used throughout the home. In the kitchen, custom timber cabinets by North Yarmouth carpenter David Sprague are painted gray and topped with Freshwater Stone granite. The kitchen island seats are Baxton Studio Bertoia-style wire bar stools, while the dining table is by District Eight Design.
Laura, 21 months, enjoys playing on the eat-in kitchen’s white resin floor. “We spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” says Aurélie. “It’s the hub of our home.” The dining table is by Treku and the chairs are by Hay. Stools by Alki face windows with sweeping views of Paris. Abundant light was a priority for the couple, and the sun that comes in through windows at one end of the upper floor can reach the other end.
Herbst leaned on a traditional New Zealand palette, going for natural materials, neutral tones, and hints of dark green. A leather Liaison Sofa sits opposite the Journal Table by Nonn and Parallel Chairs, all from Simon James. In the kitchen hang Fisherman Pendants by Zero for Simon James, a nod to the ocean setting.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
The breakfast bar from the original home was given a modern refresh. The existing stools were refinished and paired with concrete countertops. Designer pendant lights hang from above.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
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