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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
Dining Room
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Before the renovation, brick walls and lackluster wooden floorboards suffocated the space. The design team introduced bright, neutral finishes.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
The kitchen features a warm, neutral color palette, similar to its dessert surroundings.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
In the dining room of the main house, guests perch on black leather and bleached white oak Stahl and Band chairs around Jeff Martin Joinery’s Schoolhouse table fashioned from ebonized oak and bleached and whitewashed ash. Tom Kirk Flute pendants hang overhead.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
IF House - Photo 04
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
Dinning Area
Dining Room
Photo by Rafael Gamo
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
Andrew and Dustin were meticulous in their selections for the home’s furnishings and fixtures. In the dining area, a Vista of California table by Don Knorr is surrounded by Van Keppel-Green chairs.
The kitchen is “the most exciting room [in the house],” in Sofie's mind. However, the minimal gray interior makes choosing furnishings and accessories extremely important. “You have to be very careful setting the scene, like in a theater.” The dining table and chairs are by Poul Kjaerholm and the light is Ingo Maurer's Zettel’z chandelier.
The dining area features sliding glass doors by Fleetwood. Interior designer Toni Ambus paired a reclaimed sycamore table by Dekayu with Lea dining chairs by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta. A Broom pendant by Brand van Egmond lights the room.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
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