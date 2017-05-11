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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
A built-in bench provides seating for the 10-foot-long dining table, which Lanigan found at a store in Berkley that was going out of business. “It almost feels like it grows out of the floor,” says Lanigan. (The fireplace tile here is original.)
Architect Sarah Jacoby uncovers the beauty in a timeworn home with moody interiors, a bevy of built-ins, and an unusual bedroom sink.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Azalea Grey Mink Chairs from CB2 flank either end of the table, and the Rejuvenation Shaw Side Chairs line the sides. The artwork is by Seattle artist Jay Stern, and the wall lights are the Up Down Wall Sconce from In Common With, in green and black.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
The grand Victorian millwork is offset by brassy, modern pieces like this custom-made table and a set of reupholstered vintage chairs. The Diamond Modo chandelier with 13 Globes is by Jason Miller for Rolf & Hill.
Drake Woodworking fabricated the dining table from old-growth maple wood, and it can comfortably seat 10 people.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
"Lipstick
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The new arched window brings light and views into the open-plan kitchen and dining area. Five colorful, geometric pendants designed by Jula Jessen for Schneid's Junit collection hangs over the dining table. 
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Petillaut designed a modernist built-in oak table that cantilevers in the dining room, preserving space in the open-plan area. Custom chairs with a slim silhouette also help to conserve space and create an airy quality for the room.
The couple played with scale and added in large furnishings to complement the tall ceilings.
Painted steel panels frame the fireplace in the dining room and make the structure seemingly disappear, leaving only the fire visible. These steel panels also mirror the horizontal form and height of the kitchen wall it is facing.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The dining room is for the kids with funky blue and red chairs, gold Ellie Kishimoto wallpaper that is reminiscent of the ornate wallpaper that may existed in this home in the 19th century, and a large table. The fireplace, which is original, was recovered in marble.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Steps up to additional living area.
Fireplace in living/dining area.
The dining and living also overlook the backyard pool.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
The dining area overlooks the sunken living room.
The dining room.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
The material and color choices—spotted gum, and clean white and gray—were inspired by the environment of Castlecrag.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The dining room.
The dining room stands in stark contrast to the light-filled kitchen.
The living/dining room boasts designer lighting and a wood-burning fireplace.
The green outdoor areas dissolve the boundaries between public and private, interior and exterior.
The team installed track lighting in areas that lacked space for can lights.
Walnut panels and touches of bright red warm up the minimalist space, which the owners wanted to be “clean, eclectic, and modern.” The pendant is Big Bang by Foscarini.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Shaker-style Salt chairs by Tom Kelley join a custom-sized Etoile dining table and Tsuru Flush Mount III pendant, both by Materia Designs.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
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