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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : marble

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
In Still House, simple forms and jovial colors create a warm, friendly space. Here, a custom-designed dining table with exaggerated legs is matched with Vitra .03 dining chairs designed by Maarten Van Severen.
Marble slabs adorn the wall, and bespoke lighting illuminates the table in the dining room.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.