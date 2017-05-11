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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : carpet

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The walnut dining table and custom solid oak chairs are by Atra Form. The juxtaposition of rustic board-formed concrete with luxe furnishings gives depth to the interiors.
The dining room faces a large glass door with views of the swimming pool and patio. An original lighting fixture hangs above the table.
The dining room, which organically extends from the living room, opens to a deck via sliding glass doors.
The post-and-beam construction in the dining room accentuates the indoor/outdoor connection.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The Planalto Dining Table by Alessandra Delgado creates a focal point adjacent to the second-floor courtyard, which is used as a working/personal space.
The original mahogany paneling remains in good condition.
The open-plan living/dining room features an elegant mix of textures and materials.
A Herman Miller chicklet sofa (foreground) and a Saarinen by Knoll dining table with Eames' DCM plywood chairs are clearly at home in this authentic midcentury modern abode.
Here, you can see how the dining area and kitchen are behind the dividing wall.
The open kitchen and dining area.
The dining room enjoys the same special views.
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A few steps down leads to a formal dining area.
The 53 rooms of The Durham Hotel – a mid-century modern boutique, hotel in the heart of downtown Durham are decked out in the bold Bauhaus colors of yellow, red and blue.
Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa &amp; Cole, Barcelona-based creators and editors who designed the industrial lighting throughout the space.