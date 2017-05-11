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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
An additional dining area boasts George Nakashima chairs and lighting from Flos.
Dark blue cabinetry adds a dramatic flair in the kitchen of the guest house.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
Simple furnishings match the minimalist design of the home. The eat-in kitchen includes an IKEA dining table and Structure chairs. The pendant lamps are from Luminaire Authentik.
The breakfast bar from the original home was given a modern refresh. The existing stools were refinished and paired with concrete countertops. Designer pendant lights hang from above.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Kitchen and dining pod
Dining
Dining
Dining and Kitchen
The new dining room is part of the open-concept great room. Porcelanosa floor tile (in 12" x 24" Town Niquel Nature) is used throughout the home’s interior to provide a soft and neutral backdrop, allowing pops of color and statement tile to shine.
The dining room.
Renovated dining room with newly expanded opening to kitchen
Dining Space featuring a William Franevsky table and Maps by Copperstate Collection.
The second living and dining space. Televisions were mounted flush into the wall. The doors were given custom full-height trim.
The living and dining areas were expanded and given greater access to natural light.
IF House - Photo 04
The dining area is on the backside of the fireplace and also overlooks the garden.
Eames molded plywood chairs are arranged around a round midcentury-modern dining table.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.
The tiles are ink-jet and cold-glazed porcelain, and are meant to weather slightly over time, like wood.
In the dining room, a Poul Henningsen lamp hovers over a table by Philipp Mainzer for E15, surrounded by Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. The artwork is by Maria Sanchez. The designer added a Banco kitchen by Dada with Jasper Morrison stools.