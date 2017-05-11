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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/furniture : storage

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
The kitchen opens into the living/dining space. Sight lines continue from the wraparound deck and garden, through the kitchen to the dining table.
A look back at how the living spaces now connect with the sunroom.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
In the dining room, a collection of new and old lives side by side: a table and paper lamp by HAY, vintage Breuer Cesca chairs from Jocie’s grandmother, and a painting by artist Carly Wilhelm.
Le Klint pendant lights via Pantoufle hang above the Seuren tafels dining table that's paired with Wishbone chairs.
Dining Room
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
Where they could reuse original fittings and fixtures, they did, painting Bakelite handles and repurposing industrial, warehouse-style pendants found on-site. “We used whatever we could, and didn’t throw things out. Even the front door that was being thrown out by the neighbor next door (who was also renovating), Rose saved.” says Szczerbicki.
The breakfast nook is a new addition, and takes the place of where a dining room once was. The bench storage "makes the kitchen feel much more organized now,
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
Colored glass pendants hang in the double-height atrium above the dining table. They match a colored glass screen that lends vibrancy to the space.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The shelves display the homeowners’ books, records, clothing, and more, bringing personality to the spaces while still creating a regularity with its straight lines and consistent spacing.
"Crossing the ground and first floors, the shelf solves aesthetic and functional aspects," says Zooco Estudio.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
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