Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
Architect Sarah Jacoby uncovers the beauty in a timeworn home with moody interiors, a bevy of built-ins, and an unusual bedroom sink.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
At the Brooklyn outpost of The Wing, the all-women co-working space, a meeting room is swathed in a mature color palette of monochromatic pinks with matching un-upholstered Beetle chairs. The walls are covered with wallpaper depicting the the face of women.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the living spaces with natural light.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
Sliding glass doors help this tiny home expand into an indoor/outdoor living space, augmented by the addition of a deck.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Built-in cabinetry allows for anything and everything to be tucked away out of sight to maintain the home's sleek minimalism.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
“Facebook Marketplace is pretty amazing for sourcing large furniture,” says Tiffany, who got her dining room table by trading it for a $20 houseplant. “I had seen it at really high-end vintage stores before for like $10,000 plus. It was in really rough shape and a guy was just trying to get rid of it. He was like, I'll trade you for a plant.”
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
The round oak dining room table is a custom design by Julie Mølsgaard, creative consultant to and close collaborator of the Vipp team.
One of the couple’s major budgeting tips is to complete the renovation in stages, saving certain updates—and costs—for later.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
12345...8