Dining Room Pendant Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
“Facebook Marketplace is pretty amazing for sourcing large furniture,” says Tiffany, who got her dining room table by trading it for a $20 houseplant. “I had seen it at really high-end vintage stores before for like $10,000 plus. It was in really rough shape and a guy was just trying to get rid of it. He was like, I'll trade you for a plant.”
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Living green walls may have gotten their start 80 years ago, but they’ve recently become some of the most striking and important eco-friendly features in buildings across the world.
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
A pony wall separates the dining and living rooms, adding utility and storage to both sides. On one side, a bar complements the dining area—a clever and functional addition to the natural gathering space.
The semi-enclosed dining room enjoys a fluid connection to the back deck for breezy indoor/outdoor living. A Lineaire Blackened Bronze 7 Bulb Pendant from CB2 hangs above a Muuto Adaptable Table with HAY Soft Edge 12 Side Chairs.
An Egg Collective dining table and vintage chairs sit under lighting by Lindsey Adelman. The walls echo the shou sugi ban siding of the exterior.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
The pink bench enclosure with blue upholstered cushions is a place for the family to nestle and relax. The large mint-green table in the dining area is from Artiform’s Palladio range, and the large yellow Strom jug was designed by Nicholai Wiigh Hansen for Raawii.
A bright yellow beam acts as a proscenium arch where two furniture characters—the pantry and the dining bench—meet.
