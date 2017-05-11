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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The team made sure the family’s cherished antiques each had a designated place against the wall. “They have a nice collection of art, antique furniture, and pieces that really mean something. So, we wanted to design the house around those pieces,” says Falkenberg. A Bocci 28.1 Pendant hangs over the dining room table.
In the dining area, a 96-inch Run table from Emeco is lined with 611 chairs from Artek. Cielo pendants by Pablo Designs hang overhead while a piano from Steinway &amp; Sons sits in the background.
Sustainability was a consideration. “So, we used natural building materials with breathable construction,” says Sam. “Also, the sourcing, not just of the materials but of the [labor], was all based as locally as possible to the site.”
The architects balanced the “robust materials” of the exposed stone and Douglas fir trusses with pale Sycamore, lime plaster walls, and bespoke metalwork by a local blacksmith.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
“Facebook Marketplace is pretty amazing for sourcing large furniture,” says Tiffany, who got her dining room table by trading it for a $20 houseplant. “I had seen it at really high-end vintage stores before for like $10,000 plus. It was in really rough shape and a guy was just trying to get rid of it. He was like, I'll trade you for a plant.”
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
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