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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
Built in just five months by mf+arquitetos, this is a timeless sanctuary for art lovers. The residence was created to integrate with nature and reflect the client’s love of travel and exploration. The 1,399-square-foot home was developed as a gathering place for ideas and is permeated with art, photography, and sculptures. Natural elements including wood, marble, and porcelain provide a neutral palette, while the slatted wood exterior filters in sunlight, cools the interiors, and also creates interesting shadow play.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.
On the main level is the master bedroom, kitchen, and a living room, which are located above a workshop space that is tucked along the lower section of the slope.
The interiors were reworked into a split-level open-plan living space that evokes a feeling of being standing on top of the fence, and being totally connected with the park.
Timber posts, which support a timber lined canopy overhead, were used as the boundaries of the pavilion structure.
Sliding glass walls pocket into the exterior of the home, allowing the living space to be completely open to the lush vertical garden outside.